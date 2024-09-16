Investors Buy Large Volume of Exact Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average volume of 2,754 call options.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.