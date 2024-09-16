Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 9.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.08 ($0.13). Approximately 2,091,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 689,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IES
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 9.5 %
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Analyst Edge: How to Use Expert Opinions
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.