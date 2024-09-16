Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 9.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.08 ($0.13). Approximately 2,091,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 689,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.06.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

