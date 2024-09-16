IOTA Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. IOTA has a market cap of $409.49 million and $5.90 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.