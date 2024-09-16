iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Financial Life Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 994,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 118,636 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,342,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $111.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

