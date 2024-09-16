iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Cut by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 3.5% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.42 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

