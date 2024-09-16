iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $151,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.01 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

