iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

