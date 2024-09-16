iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

