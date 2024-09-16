iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

