iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.45 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.