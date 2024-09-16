iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.57

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 152836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

