iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.57

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDBGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 152836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

