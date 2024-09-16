iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.57

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 152836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
