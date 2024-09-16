iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.71

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.71 and last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 7526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.78 million, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

