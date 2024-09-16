iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 26.6% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $667,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,017,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $116.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

