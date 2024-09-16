iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,334,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

