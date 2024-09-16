iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Position Cut by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up 1.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.56% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 578,869 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 36,076.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 334,786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 356,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $771.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.