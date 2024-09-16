iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.12

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 2402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 306,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

