iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is One Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,453 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $116,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after buying an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 630,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.