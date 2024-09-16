iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Abound Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $108.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

