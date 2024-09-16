iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $307.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day moving average of $292.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.