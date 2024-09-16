iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $307.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day moving average of $292.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.