iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $366.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.