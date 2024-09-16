iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.