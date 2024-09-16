iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.59

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 102775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 429.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

