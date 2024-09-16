iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $215.05 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

