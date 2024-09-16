iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.97

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.97 and last traded at $134.62, with a volume of 19689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

