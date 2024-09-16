iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $270.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

