iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.93

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 25738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

