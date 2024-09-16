Ithaka Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 3.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in ASML by 77.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 11.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 51.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $816.36 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $945.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

