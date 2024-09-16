ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITOCY opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ITOCHU by 13.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ITOCHU by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

