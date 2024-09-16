ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ITOCHU Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ITOCY opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU
- What is a support level?
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NVIDIA May Send Chips to Saudi Arabia – Should You Sell the News?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.