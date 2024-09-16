J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 447,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 292,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 259,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

