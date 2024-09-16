J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.36 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

