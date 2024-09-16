J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.