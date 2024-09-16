J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.