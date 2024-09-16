Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.2% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.