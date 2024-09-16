Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s current price.

JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ JANX traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 189,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at $132,839,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,151. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.