Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.85.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.28 on Monday, hitting C$22.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,799. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.5066667 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total transaction of C$5,115,360.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total transaction of C$5,115,360.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,365 and have sold 440,084 shares valued at $11,359,125. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.