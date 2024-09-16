JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($143.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($196.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($138.01).
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £2,360 ($3,086.18). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
