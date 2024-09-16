JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.