Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

JNPR opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.