Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $45.27 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.72058464 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $40,704,072.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

