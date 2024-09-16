Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 522,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kaixin Trading Down 8.8 %

KXIN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 1,845,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Kaixin has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Kaixin Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

