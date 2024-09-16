Kaspa Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.08 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $65.27 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,714,730,520 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,709,557,232.04627 with 24,709,298,710.348457 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17078681 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $94,591,081.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

