Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) versus Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $326.88 million 1.32 -$86.67 million $0.25 26.64 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kearny Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial -26.51% 3.41% 0.36% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kearny Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, it engages in the investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

