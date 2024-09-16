Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

