Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,708 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.43% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

