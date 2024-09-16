Kestrel Investment Management Corp Invests $4.86 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Edgewell Personal Care accounts for about 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,647,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

