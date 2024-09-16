KickToken (KICK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.29

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1.29 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,544.70 or 0.99984098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01171889 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

