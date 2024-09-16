Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $289.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 288.90 ($3.78), with a volume of 9519392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.10 ($3.72).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KGF
Kingfisher Stock Up 1.7 %
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA May Send Chips to Saudi Arabia – Should You Sell the News?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.