Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $289.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 288.90 ($3.78), with a volume of 9519392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.10 ($3.72).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.37.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

