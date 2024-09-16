Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in August

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,732,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 1,228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

