Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in August

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,732,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 1,228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
