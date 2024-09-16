Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in August

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Komatsu Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 296,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,071. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.