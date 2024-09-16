Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.22

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.50 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,429,035 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

